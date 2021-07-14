$0.27 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. 942,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock worth $4,916,443. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $24,752,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

