$0.48 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 118,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,870. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

