$0.63 EPS Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.52.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. 794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

