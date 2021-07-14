-$0.65 EPS Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

NYSE OM opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Insiders have sold 25,172 shares of company stock worth $1,236,378 over the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

