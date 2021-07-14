$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.94. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $1,649,200.00.

TBK opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

