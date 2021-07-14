$1.03 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:TBK) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08.

Shares of TBK opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $97.49.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.