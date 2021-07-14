$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. 2,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,819. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,670,000 after acquiring an additional 325,195 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 26,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $10,136,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

