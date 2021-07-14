$1.09 EPS Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.79. 77,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,756. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $334.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

