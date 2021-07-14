-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Copa by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPA stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51. Copa has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

