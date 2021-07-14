-$1.14 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($1.09). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:TARA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 1,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The company has a market cap of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.70. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

