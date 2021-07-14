$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $956.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.14. 188,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $549.98.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

