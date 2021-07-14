$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

