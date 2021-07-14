$1.57 EPS Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE:COOP) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.76. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Shares of NYSE COOP opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

