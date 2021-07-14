-$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($1.98). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 243,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. Hawaiian has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

