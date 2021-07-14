10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Sells $2,896,200.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $2,795,550.00.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.