11,556 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

