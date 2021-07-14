120,718 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 120,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

