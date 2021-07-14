1,316,130 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,316,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of SDACU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

