1,317,179 Shares in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,317,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

GOEV stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

