135,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCAAU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.