1,550,000 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,004,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

