1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Down to $26.12

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $25.51. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 1,175 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

