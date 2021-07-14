$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.00. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SNX stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.