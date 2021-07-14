$2.19 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

NYSE:BR opened at $168.26 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $123.87 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after buying an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

