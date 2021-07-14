$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.15. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $11.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,202. Waters has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $372.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.29.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

