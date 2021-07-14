$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.46. Bank of Montreal reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.