$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.45 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

APH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 2,759,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,820. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

