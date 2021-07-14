$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Moody’s posted earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $12.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $375.60. 380,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $377.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,932 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

