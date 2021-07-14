$218.70 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $218.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.09 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $848.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

