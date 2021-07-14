220,043 Shares in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

