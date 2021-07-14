22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) Stock Price Up 4.9%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 40,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,877,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

