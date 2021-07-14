26,444 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CVET opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,572 shares of company stock worth $1,194,389. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

