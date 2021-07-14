34,128 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of CSAN opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

