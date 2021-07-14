35,490 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $827,227.80. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,329 shares of company stock worth $23,948,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

