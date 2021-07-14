360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 4.6% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.51. 38,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,274,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

