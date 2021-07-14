$370.85 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $370.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the highest is $377.30 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $271.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $485.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.30.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

