$4.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

