4,015,174 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,015,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,499,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 134,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,320. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

