$43.25 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $43.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $45.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $174.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,506. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

