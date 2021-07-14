$5.64 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings per share of $5.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.37 and the lowest is $5.13. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.06 to $24.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.24. 597,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.62. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $284.17.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.