5,303 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

