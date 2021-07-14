5,637 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

