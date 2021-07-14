5,722 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.30 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.