600,000 Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,888,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $292,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHAA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

