$610.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $610.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $616.10 million. Rollins posted sales of $553.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 1,005,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

