$67.14 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce sales of $67.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.34 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $268.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 102,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

