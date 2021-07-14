$674.35 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $674.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BXP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

