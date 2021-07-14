$68.02 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. CareDx posted sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $278.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -287.16 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,444 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after acquiring an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $97,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

