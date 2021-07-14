$7.53 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $624.35. 40,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,509. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

