$794.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce sales of $794.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $786.90 million and the highest is $801.70 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $146.13. 364,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

